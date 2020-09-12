Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Feeder Auction this Thursday, September 3, 2020 starting the sale at 1 p.m. with eight bred females.
Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.
September 7 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $101.50; choice colored heifers, $90 to $98; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $98; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $101; heavy bulls, $50 to $93; heifer cows, $70 to $71; commercial/utility cows, $60 to $68; thin-lean cows, $25 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (2) head, $560 to $1,450; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $132; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; heifer calves, $10 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $155; calves 1, $80 to $135; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $115 to $155; ewes, $55 to $60; rams, $65 to $80; goats, $30 to $210; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $56; fleshy sows, $25 to $42.50; boars and stags, $5 to $20; feeder pigs, $42 (per head); (161) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $6.25; (20) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.50 to $6; (0) straw (per bale), $3.75 to $4.75; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., October 1, November 5 and December 3.
