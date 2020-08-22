Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1 p.m.
August 17 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $106.50; choice colored heifers, $90 to $103; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $98; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $100; heavy bulls, $60 to $108; heifer cows, $70 to $76; commercial/utility cows, $60 to $70; thin-lean cows, $25 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (3) head, $875 to $1,175; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $135; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $110; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $90; heifer calves, $10 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $125; calves 1, $80 to $110; calves 2, $50 to $80; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $120 to $170; ewes, $65 to $100; rams, $65 to $80; goats, $70 to $260; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $60; fleshy sows, $30 to $45; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (192) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.00 to $5.50; (175) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.75; (38) straw (per bale), $2.25 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
