Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
January 6 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $122; choice colored heifers, $85 to $118; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $105; heavy bulls, $45 to $84; heifer cows, $50 to $59; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $103; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $115; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $87.50; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $70 to $125; calves 1, $50 to $90; calves 2, $20 to $60; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $100 to $157.50; ewes, $40 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $40 to $150; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45 to $50; fleshy sows, $25 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $17.50 (per head); (290) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $5.75; (145) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $7; (58) straw (per bale), $4 to $5.50; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for January 30, March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.