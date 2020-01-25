Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m.
January 20 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $120; choice colored heifers, $85 to $116; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $112; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $100; heavy bulls, $55 to $77; heifer cows, $50 to $65; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $55; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $100; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $90; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $30 to $75; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $75; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $70; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $60; calves 1, $25 to $55; calves 2, $20 to $40; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $100 to $170; ewes, $40 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $100 to $175; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $35 to $50; fleshy sows, $35 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $8; feeder pigs, $20 (per head); (364) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $6.50; (187) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5; (295) straw (per bale), $2.25 to $3; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for January 30, March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
