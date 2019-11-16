Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
November 11 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $116; choice colored heifers, $90 to $112; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $92; heavy bulls, $40 to $84; heifer cows, $50 to $64; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $95; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $75; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $75; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $70; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $45 to $70; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $87; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $80; calves 1, $40 to $60; calves 2, $20 to $40; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $60 to $115; ewes, $50 to $80; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $30 to $110; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $62.50; fleshy sows, $37 to $60; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $5 (per head); (346) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $6.50; (58) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4; (0) round bales, $25.
There will be a Feeder Auction on December 5.
