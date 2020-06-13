Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, June 15 2020 at 1 p.m.
June 8 results:
Choice colored steers, $95 to $113; choice colored heifers, $90 to $105; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $94; heavy bulls, $84 to $96; heifer cows, $60 to $70; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $675 to $825; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $122; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $79 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $135; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $105; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; heifer calves, $10 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $290; calves 1, $100 to $140; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $115 to $180; ewes, $55 to $95; rams, $65 to $75; goats, $80 to $290; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $80; fleshy sows, $30 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $40; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (121) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $5.50; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.25; (0) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3.75; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
