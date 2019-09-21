Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
September 16 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $109; choice colored heifers, $80 to $108; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $100; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $95; heavy bulls, $54 to $102; heifer cows, $55 to $69; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $700; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $86; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $35; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $100; calves 1, $30 to $80; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $100 to $120; ewes, $40 to $60; rams, $50 to $60; goats, $40 to $110; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $41 to $70; fleshy sows, $35 to $45; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $12.50 to $22.50 (per head); (185) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $6.25; (40) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $6 to $6.75; (0) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.
A Feeder Auction will be held 1 p.m. October 3; bred females and cow/calf pairs will be offered at noon. There will also be Feeder Auctions on November 7 and December 5.
