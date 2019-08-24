Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
August 19 results:
Choice colored steers, $92 to $110; choice colored heifers, $85 to $105; good colored steers and heifers, $70 to $95; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $96; heavy bulls, $79 to $95; heifer cows, $55 to $68; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $700; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $90; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $85; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $90; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $84; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $100; calves 1, $30 to $65; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $60 to $165; ewes, $20 to $90; rams, $50 to $60; goats, $20 to $190; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $59; fleshy sows, $30 to $37; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (177) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $4; (25) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50; (56) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25; (1) round bales, $25.
The next Feeder Auction is 1 p.m. October 3. Bred females and cow/calf pairs will be offered at noon.
