Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1 p.m.
March 9 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $114; choice colored heifers, $85 to $112; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $102; heavy bulls, $61 to $95; heifer cows, $60 to $75; commercial/utility cows, $50 to $65; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $350 to $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $102.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $101; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $102; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $95; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $85; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $85; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $115; calves 1, $50 to $105; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $160; ewes, $40 to $80; rams, $30 to $70; goats, $65 to $195; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $35 to $55; fleshy sows, $20 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $11; feeder pigs, $15 (per head); (254) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.00 to $3.50; (267) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $4; (144) straw (per bale), $1.75 to $3.00; (0) round bales, $30.
Special Feeder Auction Thursday, March 12, 2020
Results:
Beef breeder feeder steers, 200-299lbs, (3) $90-$135, avg. $113.097, 300-399lbs, (12) $80-$130, avg. $107.659, 400-499lbs, (27) $106-$137.50, avg. $124.345, 500-599lbs, (15) $102.50-$133, avg. 125.345, 600-699lbs, (24) $90-$138, avg. 116.065, 700-799lbs, (16) $$92.50-$122 avg. 109.315, 800-899lbs, (4) $102.50-$113, avg. 109.642, 900-999lbs, (2) $100, avg. $100, dairy breed feeder steers,100-199, (1) $100, avg. $100, 200-299lbs, (8) $80-$97.50, avg. $91.563, 300-399lbs, (38) $50-$105, avg. $96.871, 400-499lbs, (25) $70-100, $ 91.722, 500-599, (33) $75-$103, avg. $92.366, 600-699lbs, (33) $67.50-$93, avg. $90.013, 700-799lbs, (14) $80-$84, avg. $82.675, 800-899lbs, (1) $50, avg. $50, 900-999lbs, (5) $82.50-$86, avg. $83.954, bred femalse and pairs, breds (7) $450-775, beef breed feeder heifers 200-299lbs, (2) $115, avg. $115, 300-399lbs (13) $80-$115, avg. $102.099, 400-499lbs (38) $80-$127.50, avg. $114.462, 500-599lbs (38) $97.50-$129, avg $116.629, 600-699lbs, (39) $80-130, avg $112.844, 700-799lbs, (7) $60-$97.50, avg. $88.521, 800-899lbs, (8) $87.50, avg. $87.50, 900-999lbs, (4) $82.50, avg. $82.50, dairy breed feeder heifers, 100-199lbs, (0), 200-299lbs (1) $62.50, avg. $62.50, 300-399lbs, (3) $57.50-$97.50, avg. $83.547, 400-499lbs, (3) $55-$67.50, avg. $63.096, 500-599lbs, (0), 600-699lbs, (6) $67.50, avg. $67.50, 700-799lbs, (0), 800-899, (0), 900-999lbs, (9) $74, avg. $74, 1000-1099, (4) $70, avg. $70, col feeder bulls, 300-399lbs, (1) $110, 400-499lbs, (2) $110-$115, avg. $112.330, 500-559lbs, (1) $105, avg. $105, 600-699, (0), 700-799, (2) $61-$80, avg. $70.50.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
