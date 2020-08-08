Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 p.m.
August 3 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $102; choice colored heifers, $90 to $100; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $95; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $100; heavy bulls, $81 to $105; heifer cows, $70 to $80; commercial/utility cows, $60 to $70; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (6) head, $675 to $900; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $128; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $128; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $115; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $137; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $90; heifer calves, $10 to $90; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $80 to $110; calves 2, $50 to $80; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $90 to $120; ewes, $30 to $80; rams, $65 to $100; goats, $55 to $310; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $42 to $57; fleshy sows, $20 to $42; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (165) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.00 to $5.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.25; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
