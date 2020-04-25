Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1 p.m.
April 20 results:
Choice colored steers, $80 to $86; choice colored heifers, $80 to $85; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $80; choice Holstein steers, $65 to $83; heavy bulls, $58 to $84; heifer cows, $50 to $61; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $55; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $675 to $825; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $115; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $115; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $70; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $200; calves 1, $50 to $150; calves 2, $30 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $100 to $150; ewes, $30 to $40; rams, $40 to $70; goats, $90 to $210; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $60; fleshy sows, $40 to $45; boars and stags, $5 to $17; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (782) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $3.75; (54) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $7.25; (33) straw (per bale), $4 to $4.50; (0) round bales, $30.
2020 spring feeder sale May 7.
