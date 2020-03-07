Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m.
March 2 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $114; choice colored heifers, $85 to $114; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $100; heavy bulls, $50 to $87.50; heifer cows, $55 to $70; commercial/utility cows, $50 to $68; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $350 to $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $102.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $102.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $87.50; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $135; calves 1, $50 to $100; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $175; ewes, $40 to $80; rams, $30 to $80; goats, $65 to $120; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $35 to $55; fleshy sows, $20 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $15 (per head); (449) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.00 to $5.25; (328) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $5; (41) straw (per bale), $3 to $3.25; (1) round bales, $30.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
