Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
December 9 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $123; choice colored heifers, $90 to $120; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $100; heavy bulls, $50 to $83; heifer cows, $50 to $60; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $95; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $88; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $70; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $60; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $85; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $90; calves 1, $50 to $80; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $60 to $120; ewes, $30 to $100; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $60 to $110; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $65; fleshy sows, $50 to $55; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (128) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $5; (36) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $6; (12) straw (per bale), $3; (0) round bales, $25.
Special Feeder Auction
December 5 results:
Beef breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (10) $125 to $135, 300-399 pounds (56) $35 to $155, 400-499 pounds (85) $80 to $145, 500-599 pounds (97) $60 to $155, 600-699 pounds (46) $87.50 to $140, 700-799 pounds (9) $85 to $112.50, 800-899 pounds (4) $101 to $114, 900-999 pounds (2) $80 to $92.50.
Dairy breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (4) $75, 300-399 pounds (57) $70 to $85, 400-499 pounds (33) $22.50 to $86, 500-599 pounds (8) $84, 600-699 pounds (1) $67.50, 700-799 pounds (11) $52 to $72.50.
Bred females and pairs: Breds (11) $350 to $800.
Beef breed feeder heifer: 200-299 pounds (4) $80 to $110, 300-399 pounds (63) $55 to $130, 400-499 pounds (77) $40 to $131, 500-599 pounds (66) $75 to $130, 600-699 pounds (43) $25 to $125, 700-799 pounds (6) $27.50 to $101, 800-899 pounds (2) $82.50 to $92.50.
Dairy breed feeder heifers: 400-499 pounds (2) $52.50.
Col feeder bulls: 300-399 pounds (5) $115 to $130, 400-499 pounds (5) $60 to $127.50, 500-599 pounds (10) $67.50 to $110, 600-699 pounds (5) $72 to $97.50, 700-799 pounds (4) $45 to $87.50, 800-899 pounds (2) $41 to $60, 900-999 pounds (1) $62.50.
