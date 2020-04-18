Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1 p.m.
April 13 results:
Choice colored steers, $80 to $86; choice colored heifers, $80 to $85; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $80; choice Holstein steers, $65 to $85.50; heavy bulls, $63 to $75; heifer cows, $50 to $59; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500 to $800; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $115; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $105; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $70; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $130; calves 1, $50 to $110; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $160; ewes, $30 to $40; rams, $40 to $60; goats, $90 to $140; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $60; fleshy sows, $20 to $35; boars and stags, $3 to $10; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (412) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $7.50; (20) straw (per bale), $3.00 to $3.75; (0) round bales, $30.
2020 spring feeder sale May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.