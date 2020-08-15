Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1 p.m.
August 10 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $102; choice colored heifers, $90 to $100; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $98; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $97; heavy bulls, $65 to $102; heifer cows, $70 to $73; commercial/utility cows, $60 to $68; thin-lean cows, $25 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (6) head, $625 to $900; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $142; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $138; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $125; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $90; heifer calves, $10 to $80; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $145; calves 1, $80 to $145; calves 2, $50 to $100; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $130 to $165; ewes, $50 to $145; rams, $65 to $80; goats, $55 to $245; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $62; fleshy sows, $30 to $45; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (124) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.00 to $5.50; (82) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $6.50; (0) straw (per bale), $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
