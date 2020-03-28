Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1 p.m.
March 23 results:
Choice colored steers, $85 to $117.50; choice colored heifers, $80 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $105; heavy bulls, $59 to $91.50; heifer cows, $60 to $78; commercial/utility cows, $50 to $65; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500 to $800; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $85; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $10 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $100; calves 1, $50 to $100; calves 2, $30 to $60; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $130; ewes, $30 to $90; rams, $30 to $60; goats, $65 to $120; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $36 to $45; fleshy sows, $25 to $41; boars and stags, $5 to $14; feeder pigs, $15 (per head); (196) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $3.50; (103) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.00 to $4.75; (52) straw (per bale), $3.00 to $3.75; (0) round bales, $30.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
