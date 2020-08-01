Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1 p.m.
July 27 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $105; choice colored heifers, $90 to $102; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $100; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $98; heavy bulls, $53 to $86; heifer cows, $60 to $78; commercial/utility cows, $55 to $70; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (1) head, $1,150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $120; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $116; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $107; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $90; heifer calves, $10 to $70; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $140; calves 1, $80 to $110; calves 2, $50 to $80; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $130 to $140; ewes, $30 to $80; rams, $65 to $100; goats, $40 to $240; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $50; fleshy sows, $20 to $42; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (325) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $5; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.25; (22) straw (per bale), $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.