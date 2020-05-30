Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
We are excited to say that we have had the last three auctions available to view and bid online at LMA Ringside.
Monday, June 1 2020 at 1 p.m.
May 25 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $111; choice colored heifers, $90 to $108; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $95; heavy bulls, $70 to $96; heifer cows, $55 to $69; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $675 to $825; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $142; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $125; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; heifer calves, $10 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $150 to $210; calves 1, $100 to $130; calves 2, $50 to $90; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $115 to $230; ewes, $80 to $90; rams, $65 to $125; goats, $40 to $225; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $32 to $47; fleshy sows, $30 to $41; boars and stags, $5 to $40; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (224) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $7; (43) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $6; (40) straw (per bale), $4.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
