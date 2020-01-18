Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m.
January 13 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $122; choice colored heifers, $85 to $123.50; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $105; heavy bulls, $44 to $102; heifer cows, $49 to $59; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $117.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $75; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $87.50; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $60 to $90; calves 1, $50 to $75; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $100 to $170; ewes, $40 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $40 to $110; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $47 to $53; fleshy sows, $35 to $39; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $20 (per head); (188) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $5.25; (81) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $6.25; (137) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $4.75; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for January 30, March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.