Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.
March 16 results:
Choice colored steers, $85 to $98; choice colored heifers, $80 to $95; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $95; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $95; heavy bulls, $59 to $97; heifer cows, $60 to $72; commercial/utility cows, $50 to $65; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500 to $800; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $117.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $115; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $95; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $95; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $85; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $95; calves 1, $50 to $90; calves 2, $30 to $60; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $160; ewes, $30 to $50; rams, $30 to $60; goats, $65 to $185; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $36 to $45; fleshy sows, $27 to $49; boars and stags, $5 to $14; feeder pigs, $15 (per head); (540) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $4.50; (115) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.00 to $5.25; (50) straw (per bale), $3.00 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $30.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
