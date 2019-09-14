Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
September 2 results:
Choice colored steers, $85 to $109; choice colored heifers, $80 to $104; good colored steers and heifers, $70 to $95; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $103; heavy bulls, $55 to $101; heifer cows, $55 to $70; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $700; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $100; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $75; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $85; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $55; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $100; calves 1, $30 to $75; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $100 to $135; ewes, $30 to $60; rams, $50 to $60; goats, $40 to $185; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $80; fleshy sows, $40 to $52.50; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $35 to $50 (per head); (177) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $5.25; (10) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.50; (44) straw (per bale), $3.75 to $4; (1) round bales, $25.
September 9 results:
Choice colored steers, $85 to $105; choice colored heifers, $80 to $104; good colored steers and heifers, $70 to $95; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $95; heavy bulls, $55 to $100; heifer cows, $55 to $65; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $700; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $125.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $110; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $85; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $70; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $140; calves 1, $30 to $70; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $100 to $120; ewes, $30 to $60; rams, $50 to $60; goats, $40 to $130; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $60; fleshy sows, $30 to $35; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $12.50 to $22.50 (per head); (125) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5 to $5.75; (166) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $6.50; (112) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.25; (1) round bales, $25.
Feeder Auction results from September 5:
Beef breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (2) $170, 300-399 pounds (1) $150, 400-499 pounds (18) $70 to $150, 500-599 pounds (12) $70 to $140, 600-699 pounds (7) $92.50 to $115, 700-799 pounds (19) $85 to $120, 800-899 pounds (3) $74 to $115, 900-999 pounds (2) $100, 1000-1099 pounds (2) $64 to $100.
Dairy breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (6) $85, 300-399 pounds (28) $35 to $117.50, 400-499 pounds (31) $95 to $102.50, 500-599 pounds (39) $50 to $90, 600-699 pounds (49) $60 to $88, 700-799 pounds (5) $65 to $67.50, 800-899 pounds (3) $67 to $79, 900-999 pounds (7) $60 to $64.
Beef breed feeder heifers: 300-399 pounds (1) $115, 400-499 pounds (21) $82.50 to $170, 500-599 pounds (6) $80 to $120, 600-699 pounds (45) $85 to $120, 700-799 pounds (50) $82.50 to $124, 900-999 pounds (10) $82.50 to $92, 1000-1099 pounds (7) $87.50 to $95.
Dairy breed feeder heifers: 100-199 pounds (21) $25 to $185, 200-299 pounds (1) $52.50, 300-399 pounds (2) $40 to $47.50, 400-499 pounds (11) $10 to $70, 500-599 pounds (4) $10 to $55, 600-699 pounds (16) $65 to $70, 700-799 pounds (1) $65.
Col feeder bulls: 200-299 pounds (5) $127.50 to $130, 300-399 pounds (2) $60 to $125, 400-499 pounds (4) $115 to $125, 700-799 pounds (1) $97.50.
A Feeder Auction will be held 1 p.m. October 3; bred females and cow/calf pairs will be offered at noon. There will also be Feeder Auctions on November 7 and December 5.
