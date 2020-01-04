Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
December 30 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $123; choice colored heifers, $85 to $118; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $100; heavy bulls, $45 to $83.50; heifer cows, $50 to $59; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $80; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $80; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $80; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $45 to $75; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $60; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $70; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $70 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $85; calves 1, $50 to $80; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $75 to $130; ewes, $30 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $20 to $115; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $25 to $49; fleshy sows, $34 to $52; boars and stags, $5 to $11; feeder pigs, $17.50 (per head); (40) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4 to $4.75; (10) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $8; (35) straw (per bale), $3.25 to $4; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for January 30, March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.