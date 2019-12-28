Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
December 23 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $127; choice colored heifers, $85 to $123; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $60 to $97; heavy bulls, $45 to $95.50; heifer cows, $50 to $58; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $105; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $80; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $105; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $45 to $102; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $65; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $62; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $120; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $95; calves 1, $50 to $90; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $75 to $130; ewes, $30 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $20 to $175; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $51; fleshy sows, $34 to $52; boars and stags, $3 to $5; feeder pigs, $40 (per head); (369) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $5.25; (25) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.25 to $6; (35) straw (per bale), $3.25 to $4; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for January 30, March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
