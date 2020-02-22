Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 p.m.
February 17 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $118; choice colored heifers, $85 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $100; heavy bulls, $70 to $100; heifer cows, $50 to $73; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $55; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $350 to $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $100; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $130; calves 1, $50 to $100; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $135; ewes, $40 to $80; rams, $30 to $80; goats, $65 to $195; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $32 to $43; fleshy sows, $20 to $47.50; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $15 (per head); (370) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $6; (148) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $6.00; (120) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $4; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
