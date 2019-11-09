Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
October 28 results:
Choice colored steers, $90 to $110; choice colored heifers, $90 to $105; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $102; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $95; heavy bulls, $40 to $81; heifer cows, $50 to $65; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500 to $750; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $85; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $75; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $75; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $85; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $80; calves 1, $40 to $80; calves 2, $20 to $40; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $100 to $120; ewes, $30 to $80; rams, $40 to $70; goats, $40 to $210; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $41 to $65; fleshy sows, $20 to $55; boars and stags, $7.50; feeder pigs, $27.50 (per head); (181) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $6.50; (133) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $6; (418) straw (per bale), $3 to $6.25; (0) round bales, $25.
November 4 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $117; choice colored heifers, $90 to $112; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $98; heavy bulls, $40 to $80; heifer cows, $50 to $61; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $400 to $575; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $105; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $128; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $104; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $77; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $95; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $120; calves 1, $40 to $70; calves 2, $20 to $40; calves 3, $5 to $20; lambs, $100 to $130; ewes, $30 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $30 to $180; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $41 to $60; fleshy sows, $40 to $45; boars and stags, $50 to $100; feeder pigs, $17.50 to $20 (per head); (145) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $6.25; (61) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $6 to $6.75; (15) straw (per bale), $4; (0) round bales, $25.
Results from Nov. 7 Special Feeder Auction:
Beef breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (17) $67.50 to $130, 300-399 pounds (47) $115 to $160, 400-499 pounds (121) $85 to $145, 500-599 pounds (127) $80 to $132.50, 600-699 pounds (37) $42.50 to $120, 700-799 pounds (19) $90 to $1122.50, 800-899 pounds (14) $50 to $110, 900-999 pounds (5) $57.50 to $100, 1100-1199 pounds (2) $70.
Dairy breed feeder steers: 100-199 pounds (20) $45 to $100, 200-299 pounds (21) $40 to $80, 300-399 pounds (39) $27.50 to $87.50, 400-499 pounds (64) $20 to $90, 500-599 pounds (28) $62.50 to $90, 600-699 pounds (15) $42.50 to $82.50, 700-799 pounds (19) $65 to $75, 800-899 pounds (2) $45 to $77.50.
Bred females and pairs: Pairs (4) $550 to $700, breds (11) $375 to $800.
Beef breed feeder heifers 200-299 pounds (26) $40 to $120, 300-399 pounds (56) $50 to $120, 400-499 pounds (132) $50 to $122.50, 500-599 pounds (93) $50 to $120, 600-699 pounds (20) $30 to $102.50, 700-799 pounds (37) $30 to $100, 800-899 pounds (5) $55 to $95, 900-999 pounds (2) $55 to $87.50, 1000-1099 pounds (2) $75.
Dairy breed feeder heifers: 300-399 pounds (5) $20 to $50, 500-599 pounds (19) $15 to $51.
Col feeder bulls: 300-399 pounds (4) $80 to $127.50, 500-599 pounds (2) $85 to $1000, 700-799 pounds (3) $80, 800-899 pounds (1) $25, 1000-plus pounds (2) $40 to $69.
There will be a Feeder Auction on December 5.
