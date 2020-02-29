Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1 p.m.
February, 24 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $116; choice colored heifers, $85 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $104; heavy bulls, $52 to $91; heifer cows, $55 to $82; commercial/utility cows, $50 to $72; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $350 to $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $120; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $112.50; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $85; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $110; calves 1, $50 to $100; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $135; ewes, $40 to $80; rams, $30 to $80; goats, $65 to $120; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $20 to $37; fleshy sows, $15 to $32; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $15 (per head); (63) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $4.75; (240) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $6.25; (45) straw (per bale), $2.75 to $3.25; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
