Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1 p.m.
April 27 results:
Choice colored steers, $75 to $96; choice colored heifers, $70 to $92; good colored steers and heifers, $70 to $90; choice Holstein steers, $60 to $82; heavy bulls, $65 to $97; heifer cows, $50 to $58; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $52; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $675 to $825; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $125; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $105; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $122; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $115; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $210; calves 1, $50 to $145; calves 2, $30 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $100 to $150; ewes, $30 to $40; rams, $40 to $70; goats, $80 to $145; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $55; fleshy sows, $20 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (741) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.50 to $4.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2.50 to $7.25; (53) straw (per bale), $3 to $4.00; (0) round bales, $30.
2020 spring feeder sale May 7.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
