Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1 p.m.
February 3 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $118.50; choice colored heifers, $85 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $103; heavy bulls, $55 to $91.50; heifer cows, $50 to $65; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $55; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $105; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $70; heifer calves, $5 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $100; calves 1, $50 to $90; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $135; ewes, $40 to $60; rams, $30 to $50; goats, $65 to $135; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $30 to $62.50; fleshy sows, $25 to $52.50; boars and stags, $5 to $12; feeder pigs, $20 (per head); (519) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $4; (271) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $4.50; (90) straw (per bale), $2 to $4.25; (0) round bales, $25.
2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for January 30, March 12, April 9 and May 7.
Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.
