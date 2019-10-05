Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
September 30 results:
Choice colored steers, $95 to $116; choice colored heifers, $90 to $110; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $105; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $95; heavy bulls, $52 to $90; heifer cows, $55 to $65; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $55; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $700; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $155; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $95; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $130; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $180; calves 1, $30 to $70; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $100 to $132.50; ewes, $50 to $80; rams, $40 to $80; goats, $50 to $170; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $30 to $50; fleshy sows, $25 to $52.50; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $10 to $27.50 (per head); (298) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $4.25; (93) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.75 to $5; (4) straw (per bale), $3; (0) round bales, $27.50.
Special Feeder Auction
October 3 results:
Beef breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (42) $60 to $155, 300-399 pounds (26) $125 to $165, 400-499 pounds (64) $92.50 to $159, 500-599 pounds (55) $65 to $145, 600-699 pounds (13) $94 to $125, 700-799 pounds (13) $100 to $117.50, 800-899 pounds (15) $65 to $105, 900-999 pounds (3) $90 to $100, 1000-1099 pounds (4) $82.50 to $98.
Dairy breed feeder steers: 200-299 pounds (7) $22.50 to $115, 300-399 pounds (33) $65 to $92.50, 400-499 pounds (60) $57.50 to $100, 500-599 pounds (22) $40 to $82, 600-699 pounds (24) $55 to $80, 700-799 pounds (21) $50 to $82.50, 800-899 pounds (7) $87, 900-999 pounds (6) $52.50 to $77.50, 1000-1099 pounds (1) $60.
Bred females and pairs: Pairs (10) $625 to $900, Breds (75) $350 to $925.
Beef breed feeder heifers: 200-299 pounds (7) $115 to $125, 300-399 pounds (30) $90 to $145, 400-499 pounds (69) $85 to $147.50, 500-599 pounds (58) $64 to $152.50, 600-699 pounds (31) $40 to $117.50, 700-799 pounds (37) $55 to $127, 800-899 pounds (12) $50 to $96, 900-999 pounds (2) $90 to $99, 1000-1099 pounds (3) $53 to $98.
Dairy breed feeder heifers: 500-599 pounds (9) $10 to $93, 600-699 pounds (3) $30 to $60, 800-899 pounds (2) $32.50 to $50.
Col feeder bulls: 300-399 pounds (1) $120, 500-599 pounds (3) $80 to $110, 600-699 pounds (1) $57.50, 700-799 pounds (2) $45 to $81, 800-899 pounds (3) $55 to $70.
There will be Feeder Auctions on November 7 and December 5.
