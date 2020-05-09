Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1 p.m.
May 4 results:
Choice colored steers, $75 to $100; choice colored heifers, $70 to $97; good colored steers and heifers, $70 to $80; choice Holstein steers, $60 to $85; heavy bulls, $65 to $97; heifer cows, $50 to $58; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $52; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $675 to $825; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $95; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $90; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $70; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $90; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $290; calves 1, $50 to $140; calves 2, $30 to $120; calves 3, $10 to $50; lambs, $100 to $165; ewes, $30 to $60; rams, $40 to $70; goats, $80 to $220; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $55; fleshy sows, $20 to $40; boars and stags, $5 to $15; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (855) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.00 to $4.50; (71) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.75 to $6; (53) straw (per bale), $4.25 to $4.50; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Special Feeder Auction Thursday, May 7, 2020
Results:
Beef breeder feeder steers, 200-299lbs, (1) $107.50, avg. $107.50, 300-399lbs, (8) $115-$150, avg. $135.227, 400-499lbs, (5) $117.50-$150, avg. $128.800, 500-599lbs, (27) $120-$152.50, avg. $144.103, 600-699lbs, (23) $90-$155, avg. $119.211, 700-799lbs, (8) $97.50-$155, avg. $13.751, 800-899lbs, (4) $80-$135, avg. $121.834, 900-999lbs, (0) $88.50, 1000-1099lbs, (0); Dairy breed feeder steers,100-199lbs, (3) $130, avg. $130, 200-299lbs, (8) $105-$125, avg. $116.526, 300-399lbs, (41) $85-$120, avg. $108.609, 400-499lbs, (44) $88-$112.50, avg. $98.672, 500-599, (39) $82.50-$100, avg. $89.987, 600-699lbs, (12) $70-$85, avg. $80.971, 700-799lbs, (17) $80-$85, avg. $84.397, 800-899lbs, (0), 900-999lbs, (5) $89, avg. $89; Bred females and pairs, breds (0), bulls (0); Beef breed feeder heifers 200-299lbs, (1) $130, avg. $130, 300-399lbs (29) $100-$155, avg. $129.122, 400-499lbs (24) $85-$135, avg. $116.106, 500-599lbs (63) $70-$15, avg. $125.953, 600-699lbs, (9) $115-$140, avg $130.157, 700-799lbs, (9) $92.50-$132.50, avg. $120.241, 800-899lbs, (3) $60-$120, avg. $100.205, 900-999lbs, (7) $82.50, avg. $82.500, 1000-1099lbs, (0), 1100-1199lbs, (4) $74, avg. $74; Dairy breed feeder heifers, 100-199lbs, (0), 200-299lbs, (0), 300-399lbs, (2) $60-$90, avg. $74.667, 400-499lbs, (8) $65-$87.50, avg. $79.684, 500-599lbs, (4), $75-$120, avg. $90.268, 600-699lbs, (11) $67.50-$80, avg. $77.502, 700-799lbs, (4) $55-87.50, avg. $73.974, 800-899lbs, (0), 900-999lbs, (0), 1000-1099lbs, (0), 1100-1199lbs, (0); Col feeder bulls, 300-399lbs, (3) $100, avg. $100, 400-499lbs, (4) $105-$140, avg. $117.180, 500-559lbs, (0), 600-699, (0), 700-799, (4) $82.50-$85, avg. $82.50, 800-899lbs, (1), $80, avg. $80, 900-999lbs, (1) $105, avg. $105, 1000lbs +, (1) $80, avg. $80.
Fall 2020 Feeder sale, 1 p.m., September 3, October 1, November 5 and December 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.