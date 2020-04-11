Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC

Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1 p.m.

April 6 results:

Choice colored steers, $80 to $86; choice colored heifers, $80 to $85; good colored steers and heifers, $75 to $80; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $83; heavy bulls, $75 to $93; heifer cows, $50 to $59; commercial/utility cows, $40 to $50; thin-lean cows, $20 to $45; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $500 to $800; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $110; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $60 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $40 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $30 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $70; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $30 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $50; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $125; calves 1, $50 to $90; calves 2, $30 to $60; calves 3, $10 to $30; lambs, $100 to $215; ewes, $60 to $70; rams, $30 to $60; goats, $50 to $145; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $55; fleshy sows, $30 to $37; boars and stags, $5 to $27.50; feeder pigs, $50 (per head); (934) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2 to $3.75; (146) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.50 to $7.50; (0) straw (per bale), $3.00 to $5; (0) round bales, $30.

 

 Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC

Special Feeder Auction Thursday, April 9, 2020

Results:

Beef breeder feeder steers, 200-299lbs, (1) $85, avg. $85, 300-399lbs, (15) $125-$160, avg. $143.988, 400-499lbs, (7) $127.50-$132.50, avg. $130.011, 500-599lbs, (43) $117.50-$141, avg. $134.804, 600-699lbs, (16) $112.50-$130, avg. $120.345, 700-799lbs, (1) $90, avg. $90, 800-899lbs, (1) $105, avg. $105, 900-999lbs, (3) $88.50, avg. $88.50,1000-1099lbs, (1) $73, avg. $73; Dairy breed feeder steers,100-199lbs, (5) $92.50-$110, avg. $98.716, 200-299lbs, (13) $70-$95, avg. $89.983, 300-399lbs, (38) $90-$130, avg. $93.837, 400-499lbs, (20) $85-$92.50, $89.15, 500-599, (12) $60-$87.50, avg. $82.590, 600-699lbs, (10) $72.50-$87.50, avg. $79.848, 700-799lbs, (4) $85, avg. $85, 800-899lbs, (0), 900-999lbs, (2) $80, avg. $80; Bred femalse and pairs, breds (0); Beef breed feeder heifers 200-299lbs, (0), 300-399lbs (6) $85-$115, avg. $129.473, 400-499lbs (39) $62.50-$130, avg. $124.838, 500-599lbs (24) $110-$122.50, avg. $114.958, 600-699lbs, (16) $105-$122.50, avg $112.697, 700-799lbs, (9) $102-$113, avg. $106.591, 800-899lbs, (0), 900-999lbs, (0); Dairy breed feeder heifers, 100-199lbs, (0), 200-299lbs (2), $65, avg. $65, 300-399lbs, (2) $50, avg. $50, 400-499lbs, (1) $52, avg. $52, 500-599lbs, (1), $60, avg. $60, 600-699lbs, (2) $55, avg. $55, 700-799lbs, (2), $62.50, avg.$62.50 800-899, (1), $42.50, avg. $42.50, 900-999lbs, (0),1000-1099, (0);  Col feeder bulls, 300-399lbs, (0), 400-499lbs, (1) $95, avg. $95, 500-559lbs, (6) $113, avg. $113, 600-699, (7), $86, avg. $86, 700-799, (1) $102.50, avg. $102.50.

 

2020 spring feeder sales are scheduled for May 7.

Cattle producers can get BQA certified online at www.bqa.org, select the feedyard option.

Cadillac News

Tags