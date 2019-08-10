Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
August 5 results:
Choice colored steers, $100 to $120; choice colored heifers, $95 to $117; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $75 to $104; heavy bulls, $70 to $94; heifer cows, $55 to $75; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $65; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $1,150; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $130; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $100; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $65 to $97; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $120; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $5 to $30; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $130; calves 1, $30 to $80; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $125 to $160; ewes, $45 to $80; rams, $50 to $70; goats, $110 to $185; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $40 to $59; fleshy sows, $40 to $55; boars and stags, $6 to $30; feeder pigs, $35 to $60 (per head); (720) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.75 to $4; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $5.50 to $5.75; (0) straw (per bale), $4; (1) round bales, $57.50.
