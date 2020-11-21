Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Monday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.
Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $86 to $108.50; choice colored heifers, $85 to $105.50; good colored steers and heifers, $80 to $103; choice Holstein steers, $78 to $99.50; heavy bulls, $69 to $78; heifer cows, $55 to $65; commercial/utility cows, $50 to $59; thin-lean cows, $15 to $55; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (3 head), $610 to $625. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $90 to $126; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $122.50; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $75 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $120; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $80. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $160; calves 1, $80 to $140; calves 2, $50 to $75; calves 3, $10 to $50. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $150 to $215; ewes, $50 to $90; rams, $50 to $100; goats, $90 to $245. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $45; fleshy sows, $20 to $27; boars and stags, $20; feeder pigs, $12 to $16 (per head); (105) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $5.25 to $5.75; (105) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $6 to $6.75; (30) straw (per bale), $3.25; (0) round bales, $30.
Cattle Producers lets get BQA Certified online at www.bqa.org, select the FEEDYARD option.
Effective Jan. 1, National Premises Identification Number (PIN) must be provided
to purchase RFID tags. Release Forms will not be accepted. Don’t know your PIN?
Call MDARD at 888-565-8626 Monday — Friday, 8 to 5 p.m.
