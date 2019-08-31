Clare County Livestock Auction, LLC
Sale every Monday at 3 p.m.
August 26 results:
Choice colored steers, $85 to $105; choice colored heifers, $80 to $102; good colored steers and heifers, $70 to $95; choice Holstein steers, $70 to $96; heavy bulls, $55 to $92; heifer cows, $55 to $70; commercial/utility cows, $45 to $60; thin-lean cows, $20 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, $700; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $80 to $122.50; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $60 to $90; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $55 to $85; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $50 to $80; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $50 to $80; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $50 to $105; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $40 to $60; heifer calves, $10 to $40; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $50 to $120; calves 1, $30 to $60; calves 2, $20 to $50; calves 3, $5 to $30; lambs, $60 to $120; ewes, $30 to $50; rams, $50 to $60; goats, $20 to $250; butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $30 to $62; fleshy sows, $30 to $37; boars and stags, $5; feeder pigs, $35 to $50 (per head); (16) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $2.25; (290) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3.25 to $5.50; (164) straw (per bale), $1.25 to $2.50; (1) round bales, $25.
The next Feeder Auction is 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at 11228 S. Grant Ave., Clare. For more information, call 989-386-9256 or 810-441-6191.
A Feeder Auction will be held 1 p.m. October 3; bred females and cow/calf pairs will be offered at noon. There will also be Feeder Auctions on November 7 and December 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.