Local backpack program receives $2,500 grant

CADILLAC — Farm Bureau Agents of Michigan have banded together to make an impact against world hunger. The Cadillac Area Backpack Program was a recipient of a mini grant to help with the cost of making sure our kids in the area are fed.
"When John and I were approached on the opportunity to apply on behalf of our community we were more than happy to help," said Melissa Schultz, Co-Owner of Emington Schultz Agency. "The Agent Charitable Fund believes in unleashing the power of Farm Bureau agents, clients, and partners to end hunger in Michigan through education, financial support, and community engagement — as is our mission. When approached with the opportunity, and presented with the facts, it was overwhelming the amount of kids who are impacted by this valuable program.‘
The Cadillac Area Backpack Program (CABP) was founded a little over seven years ago. Teachers from Franklin Elementary (CAPS) noticed a number of their children were returning to school on Monday mornings hungry, which affected school performance and behaviors. They approached First Baptist of Cadillac to see if there was anything that the community could do to help out. CABP was formed and currently serves in the following fourteen locations: Forest View, Franklin, Lincoln, Kenwood, Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the CTC, Innovation High, Manton Elementary, Mesick Elementary, and all Headstart and GSRP classrooms.
Director of CABP Karen McMahon said, "Close to 70% of the students in the CAPS district qualify for our program based on income guidelines provided to us by the USDA through the Feeding America program. This year we expect to pack 450-500 bags of food each week during the school year."
Bags contain six meal options and six snack items to help supplement each child through the weekend — time when they miss out on breakfast and lunches provided by their schools. Donations are always accepted and can include: peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal, soups, canned meats, noodles, pasta, protein bars, and boxed meals. Perishable items cannot be distributed.
Packing occurs every Thursday morning unless otherwise noted. Program volunteers meet at the Cooley Annex from 9:30 am until 10 or 10:15 am. Volunteers are always welcome, all you have to do is show up.
McMahon stated, "We have always had great community support, but it takes approximately $60,000 to fund this program each year."
CABP's main campaign is a matching gift of $20,000 that runs from November 1 to December 1 and all monetary donations are accepted.
