Local backpack program receives $1250 grant

LAKE CITY — Farm Bureau Agents of Michigan have donated $1,250 to Community Hope Back Packs for Kids.
Community Hope is home to Back Packs for Kids which receives food donations from area churches and individuals who recognize the need to supplement food supplies for children in our community.
"Childhood hunger, unfortunately, is a major issue globally, regionally, and locally. Which is why, when John and I were approached on the opportunity to apply on behalf of our community we were more than happy to help," said Melissa Schultz, Co-Owner of Emington Schultz Agency.
Volunteer teams pack and distribute the food packs on a bi-weekly basis to Lake City Elementary School. It's a partnership that provides relief to children and their families and which school staff reports, brings ear-to-ear smiles to children's faces. Monday morning goes better when you have a full stomach Sunday night.
Back Packs for Kids also packs hygiene supplies, snacks, toys, books, and a blanket for emergency relief to children and youth in traumatic situations. Local law enforcement agencies and the Dept. of Health and Human Services distributes packs according to need.
“When we started backpacks, we were delivering 37 food packs a week. We are now delivering 155 food packs a week and 200 emergency packs (different contents) annually through law enforcement and DHHS who work with kids in traumatic situations" said Jennifer Pugh volunteer for the program.
Donations are accepted and can include: peanut butter, cereal, single-serve oatmeal, soups, canned meats, noodles, pasta, protein bars, and boxed meals. Perishable items cannot be distributed.
Packing occurs every other Monday at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church.
For a full list of products and items that can be donated visit https://www.communityhopemc.org/back-packs-for-kids-supply-list.
Community Hope would not be possible without the many generous donations we receive from our community, if you care to donate financially, please send a check to Community Hope, PO Box 265, Lake City MI 49651.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.