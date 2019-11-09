OSCEOLA COUNTY — Thanks to Great Lakes Energy members who support the cooperative’s People Fund program, 28 grants were awarded in October to local community nonprofit organizations. Since the program’s inception in 1999, organizations have received over $3.6 million in People Fund grants.
Local organizations who received grants include:
• Luther Fire District No. 1, Luther — $2,109 for a rescue raft.
• Reed City District Library, Reed City — $5,104 for computers and monitors.
• Grub 2 Go — Osceola Children’s Council, Marion — $5,000 for food for school children.
