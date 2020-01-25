Love in the Name of Christ of Wexford and Osceola Counties receives grant from Chemical Bank

CADILLAC — Love in the Name of Christ has received a $ 9,000 grant from Chemical Bank a divison of TCF National Bank. The grant will support the Higher Ground Family Learning Center.
Higher Ground assists participants through educational opportunities to improve economic stability, mastery of life skills and build faith in themselves and the community in which they reside.
The Higher Ground Family Learning Center is an eight-week program that is held in the spring and fall of each year. The evening begins with a sitdown meal for families and volunteers. Meals are prepared on-site following guidelines for healthy eating. Classes are provided for all age groups from nursery through adult. Classes vary from session to session and may include parenting, life skills, eat healthy/be active, stress management, crafting and many more.
Carol Dolan, Love in the Name of Christ Executive Director, states “This program provides participants with a safe welcoming family-friendly atmosphere where they build connections with community members and resources.‘ This program begins again on March 9 in Cadillac and on March 12 in Evart. For more information, please contact Deb Booher or Jan Kage at 231-779-1888.
