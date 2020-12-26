CRAWFORDSVILLE More than $35,000 in charitable donations has been presented to local food banks and pantries this season. The donations were given through Ceres Solutions, and were made possible by local farmers and customers who have done business with the company in the last year.
Ceres Solutions Cooperative, based in Crawfordsville, Indiana, serves more than 37 counties in Indiana and Michigan with agronomy services, fuel, and propane gas.
In the last two months alone, more than $35,000 has been presented. Organizations receiving funding include Food Finders (Lafayette), Terre Haute Catholic Charities, Foodbank of Northern Indiana (South Bend), Community Harvest Foodbank North East (Ft. Wayne), FISH of Wabash County, Third Phase Inc. (Noblesville), Feeding America West Michigan, the McBain Backpack Program (Falmouth MI) and a donation was also made to Feed My Starving Children, which is a global ministry which local employees, farmers and directors support.
