CADILLAC — Mike McNamara, with RE/MAX Central, has been presented with the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award honors highly successful agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have completed seven years of service with the company.
McNamara has been working in the real estate industry for more than 24 years. Among his list of achievements has been earning the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, RE/MAX Platinum Award and other annual production awards. He actively supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals with a donation from every commission earned.
