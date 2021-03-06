GRAND RAPIDS — Mercantile Bank today announced it has committed $250,000 in funding to its Extra Credit Home Buyer Assistance Program.
The Extra Credit Program provides eligible first-time homebuyers up to $3,000 that can be applied towards loan closing costs as well as homeowners insurance and taxes if certain income or property location eligibility requirements are met.
Upfront costs associated with buying a home are often a significant obstacle for potential buyers, especially for those with low to moderate income. This program is designed to provide resources and support to those who may need help, as well as those purchasing a home in a low to moderate income geographic area.
“It is important that we assist in reducing the barriers to homeownership. By helping pay some of the upfront costs through our Extra Credit Program, we are hoping to help make owning a home attainable for more people in our communities,‘ said Scott Setlock, Mercantile Bank Senior Vice President, Mortgage and Consumer Loan Department Head. “Additionally, this program will help to free up the home buyer’s own funds for down payments, to make the dream of owning a home more attainable.‘
In an effort to provide a full and comprehensive home buying experience, participation in home buyer classes is required to participate in the program. Studies show classes that provide homeownership counseling such as budgeting and finance, tips on improving credit scores and general savings, help to create a more successful home buying experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.