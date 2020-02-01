CADILLAC — Mercantile Bank of Michigan named Kenneth Ames as Officer to Mortgage Lender Cadillac and Clare Mortgage Lending team.
In this new role, Ames will consult potential homebuyers and current home owners on financial strategies.
