MCBAIN — Milk is headed to the homes of elementary students in the McBain Rural Agricultural School thanks to a $500 contribution from Vita Plus.
This contribution is part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project. Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges. Through this broad-based effort, local Vita Plus nutrition consultants and facilities will identify opportunities to make a difference in the communities where they and their customers live and work.
Charlie Kunisch and his family live in Harrietta. Kunisch, a Vita Plus dairy and livestock consultant, designated his portion of the funds to the McBain Rural Agricultural School to purchase and distribute milk through the school meal program.
“Milk is a high-quality food, and it’s important to me that kids get the nutrition they need while our rural communities face these challenging times,‘ Kunisch said. “Plus, I’m glad we can show support for our dairy farmers who are also facing immense challenges. Every purchase of dairy products helps.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.