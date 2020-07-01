LAKE CITY — The Missaukee Conservation District will be holding its annual meeting in the format of a Conservation District Expo 2020. Conserving Farm, Forest, and Field.
The expo will be August 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. An election will take place for one three year term and one four year term board of directors. More information to come soon.
