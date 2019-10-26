TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty arts and cultural groups in northwest Michigan have been approved for minigrant funds through the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) Regranting Program for local projects and professional development. Among them is Missaukee District Library for its Creative Artists at the Library Program.
The organizations will share $38,437 in total funding. The regrant program is funded by MCACA and administered locally through the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network.
Grants are funded by the State of Michigan through the Michigan Arts and Cultural Affairs and administered through 10 regional districts. The NW Michigan Arts and Culture Network administers Region 2 funding for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
