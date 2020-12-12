TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is hosting virtual money management workshops via Zoom.
The three-part workshop series will include: mastering money management, debt reduction and consumer protection; developing a spending plan, student loans, fair housing and fair lending; and improving credit rations and savings, banking basics and insurance workshop. Each part will take up to 3 hours to complete.
NMCAA will also have its “Money Management Marathon," a seven-hour one-stop-shop that covers all sections of the course in one sitting.
If you are interested in going through a Money Management course on your own time and at your own pace NMCAA also has eMoney courses that can be taken online at www.ehomeamerica.org/nmcaa
Visit www.nmcaa.net/calendar.asp to view the workshop calendar and register.
