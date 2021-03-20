Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital names new president

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare President of Community Hospitals and System Integration Tonya Smith announced today that Peter Marinoff has been named community president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Marinoff took on the role of interim community president in Cadillac in July of 2020. He took over the role from Tonya Smith who was promoted to president of Munson Healthcare Community Hospitals and System Integration, responsible for all Munson Healthcare community hospitals and strategic relationships with affiliated hospitals.
“During the past seven months, Peter has demonstrated strong leadership during a very challenging time,‘ Smith said. “Peter has continued the work of aligning hospital leaders, staff and providers around Cadillac Hospital’s priorities and is focused on ensuring Cadillac area residents have quality medical care close to home.‘
Marinoff joined the Munson Healthcare team in 1999 as an accountant, after serving at public accounting firms in Virginia and Traverse City. In 2007, he moved to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort where he served as director of operations, chief operating officer and president.
“It is an honor to now serve the Cadillac community,‘ he said. “I feel so lucky to have worked with such wonderful people at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, and now have the opportunity to work with another amazing group of people in Cadillac.‘
Marinoff has a master’s in business administration and a health care certificate from the University of Michigan in Flint, Mich. He is a member of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association Small and Rural Hospital Council. He is also a board member for OASIS and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and is currently the Board Chair for the Grand Traverse YMCA.
