CADILLAC — Centers for Medicare and Medicaid give hospital top marks for the third time. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital recently received a five-star ranking from CMS on its Hospital Compare website placing it among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation.
The hospital was one of just 407 hospitals to receive the highest ranking of more than 4,500 hospitals nationally that are measured by CMS. Just 20 hospitals in the state achieved the highest ranking, including Munson Healthcare’s Munson Medical Center.
The ranking is the third time in as many years it has achieved the top score.
“This ranking reflects the consistent efforts of staff and providers to provide high-quality care for our patients each and every day,‘ said Tonya Smith, president, and CEO of Cadillac Hospital. “I want to applaud our staff and thank our communities for their continued confidence in our efforts as we strive to keep them at the center of all we do.‘
Hospital Compare was established in 2015 to help consumers make sense of overall quality information when choosing a hospital. The CMS Hospital Compare rating system compares hospitals in seven quality areas: mortality, the safety of care, readmission, patient experience, the effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging.
It last updated its star rating system in February 2019.
