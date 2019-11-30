CADILLAC — A phased project currently underway at Munson Medical Center will soon standardize emergency codes, further improving communication, safety and patient care across the entire Munson Healthcare system.
On Nov. 4, Munson Medical Center began issuing emergency codes in "plain English" to provide greater clarity, direction and understanding around emergency situations common among the system’s hospitals. In the past, Munson Healthcare identified emergency codes by color via an overhead page, such as Code Orange for a chemical spill, Code Green for a missing person, and Code Silver for a weapons situation.
“Identifying a code by a color only informs our staff — who already know our codes," said John Bolde, system director of Safety and Security. "It’s vital that our patients and visitors also be aware of potential safety risks.‘
In December, Cadillac Hospital, Otsego Memorial Hospital, and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital will make the change. Four additional hospitals in the Munson Healthcare system — Charlevoix Hospital, Grayling Hospital, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, and Manistee Hospital — will follow in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.