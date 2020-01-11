TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center recently earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance.
Munson Healthcare Vice President of Facilities Steve Tongue said the recognition reflects a decade of steady and continuous energy improvement and conservation efforts at the hospital.
“We established an Energy Savings Team in 2009 and this team has worked tirelessly for the past 10 years to reduce utility costs,‘ he said. “We have had an average annual reduction of energy use of 2.2 percent over each of those 10 years.‘
In 2009, the hospital’s ENERGY STAR rating was 24. Today it is 83. To achieve ENERGY STAR certification, a facility has to score 75.
Tongue said team efforts have included design and implementation of 102 separate energy projects that have resulted in $870,000 in energy savings per year. The hospital has also applied for and obtained rebates from its utility, earning an additional $496,000 in savings.
